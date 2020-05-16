Share
US sees biggest food price rises in 46 years

18 hours ago

In the US, grocery prices increased by 4.3 percent in April – the biggest monthly jump in 46 years.
The price rises have put more pressure on Americans struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic – with more than 36 million people out of work.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

