US sees biggest food price rises in 46 years

In the US, grocery prices increased by 4.3 percent in April – the biggest monthly jump in 46 years.

The price rises have put more pressure on Americans struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic – with more than 36 million people out of work.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

