US Senate approves $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill

The United States Senate has approved a historic $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package to help bolster its economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The House of Representatives is now reviewing the bill which would provide a financial lifeline for healthcare staff, struggling workers and businesses.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US is approaching 70,000 and more than 1,000 people have died.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

