US Senate debates restricting Trump’s Iran war powers

US senators are voting today on a resolution only allowing President Trump to use force on Iran if Congress approves. The vote comes a few weeks after US-Iran tensions sharply escalated with the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

