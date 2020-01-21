-
US Senate hearing: Trump’s impeachment trial to begin on Tuesday
After months of arguments and build-up, US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to begin in the Senate later on Tuesday.
Trump is accused of abusing the powers of his office by trying to force Ukraine’s leader to investigate a political rival and of obstructing Congress’s investigation.
Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher takes a look at the events that led up to this point.
