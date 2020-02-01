-
US Senate nixes impeachment witnesses: What now for Trump? | DW News
The United States the Senate has voted against allowing witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts announced that Senators had voted 51 to 49 against the motion that would have weighed heavily on Trump’s defense in the Ukraine aid controversy. Only two members of Senator Mitch McConnell’s tightly held caucus sided with the democratic members of the Senate, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, in an attempt to hear from witnesses, including Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton. The defeat paves the way for Trump’s likely acquittal in a vote set for Wednesday.
