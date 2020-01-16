Share
US Senate opens Trump impeachment trial as nonpartisan office issues critical report on Ukraine aid

2 hours ago

As the US Senate formally opened the impeachment trial on whether to remove Donald Trump from office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog on Thursday dealt the Republican president a blow by concluding that the White House violated the law by withholding security aid approved for Ukraine by US lawmakers.

