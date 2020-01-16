US Senate opens Trump impeachment trial as nonpartisan office issues critical report on Ukraine aid

As the US Senate formally opened the impeachment trial on whether to remove Donald Trump from office, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog on Thursday dealt the Republican president a blow by concluding that the White House violated the law by withholding security aid approved for Ukraine by US lawmakers.

