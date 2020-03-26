US Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus bailout bill, which heads to lower house

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

