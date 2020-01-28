US Senate pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Briefly brought together by tragedy…The US Senate opened Monday’s session of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial with a prayer for Kobe Bryant and his daughter following their deaths in a helicopter crash this weekend.2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SENATE CHAPLAIN, BARRY BLACK, SAYING: “As millions mourn the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and those who died with them, we think about life’s brevity, uncertainty and legacy.”Fans at the Staples Centre in LA continued to leave tributes to the pair… and commorated Bryant’s glittering career at the Lakers… the baskerball legend became one of the NBA’s top ever scorers… His opponents remember him as formidable. 3. SOUNDBITE 3 – Boris Diaw, Former France national team basketball player (male, French, 26 sec): “Every time, it was a tough fight. He was an outstanding player and the hardest to stop. It took a lot of strategy to stop him from beating us.”At Byrant’s old high school, where a gym is named after him, students past and present gathered at a makeshift memorial to pay homage to a former classmate… who became a legend.As well as to honour 13 year old Gianna… they had flying to one of her basketball tournaments, a passion father and daughter shared. 10. SOUNDBITE (English) Bridget McCann, Lower Merion High School Junior, Basketball Player:”She had so much talent. She was going to be a star and she knew that she did not need to be a guy to follow in her father’s legacy.”11. SOUNDBITE (English) Alexis Hunter, Lower Merion High School Junior, Basketball Player:”She was the next female Kobe.”Also killed in the crash were seven other people, including one of Giana’s teammates and two basket ball coaches.

