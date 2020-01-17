US sends asylum seekers to Guatemala as new caravan heads north

More than 2,700 people have entered Guatemala in a fast-growing caravan heading for the United States.

Most are escaping extreme poverty and gang violence in Honduras.

But it is unlikely they will ever step on US soil.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Guatemala City.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Guatemala #MigrantsCaravan #Honduras