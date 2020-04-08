US state Wisconsin votes despite stay-at home orders

Tens of thousands of voters in the US state of Wisconsin came out to vote despite the growing coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country, defying the state’s stay-at-home orders.

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor had tried to call the vote off but was overruled by the conservative state Supreme Court.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

