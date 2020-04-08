Share
US state Wisconsin votes despite stay-at home orders

40 mins ago

Tens of thousands of voters in the US state of Wisconsin came out to vote despite the growing coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country, defying the state’s stay-at-home orders.

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor had tried to call the vote off but was overruled by the conservative state Supreme Court.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

