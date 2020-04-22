US stocks drop 630 points on US oil price crash concerns

United States President Donald Trump has pledged to bail out the US oil industry after the US futures market plunged into negative territory for the first time ever on Monday.

That volatility saw US stocks close in the red for a second straight day.

The Dow Jones Index lost nearly 2 percent just after it began trading.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#StockMarketCrash2020 #OilPriceCrash #DowJones