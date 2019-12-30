US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria raids

The United States has warned it will take further action to protect its personnel in Iraq if necessary after it confirmed five air raids against Kataib Hezbollah’s positions in Iraq and Syria.

As Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports, the attacks risk further destabilising a country reeling from three months of anti-government protests.

