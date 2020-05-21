US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail

Severe flooding in the US state of Michigan breached two dams, forcing about 10,000 people to evacuate.

The rising floodwaters swallowed entire towns and made bridges collapse, leading some officials to describe the situation as a one in 500-year event.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago, US.

