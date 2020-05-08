US to release unemployment data, to be one of the worst ever amid coronavirus pandemic recession

The United States braces for new unemployment data to come, expected to be one of the worst monthly employment reports ever, as FRANCE 24’s Yuka Royer explains. “It will show just how badly the coronavirus pandemic has affected the American economy”, she adds.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en