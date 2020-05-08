-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
US to remove Patriots, other military assets from Saudi Arabia
The US is reportedly removing Patriot anti-missile systems and other military assets from Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities as it winds down a military build-up that began as tensions with Iran flared up last year, according to the Wall Street Journal newspaper.
The reductions are said to be based on assessments by some officials that Tehran no longer poses an immediate threat to US strategic interests.
To discuss this Al Jazeera spoke earlier with Samuel Ramani via Skype from Toronto.
He is a Middle East analyst and contributor to The Washington Post newspaper and Foreign Policy magazine.
He says the withdrawal has more to do with Saudi Arabia’s oil price war with Russia.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Trump #SaudiArabia #PatriotBatteries