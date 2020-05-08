US to remove Patriots, other military assets from Saudi Arabia

The US is reportedly removing Patriot anti-missile systems and other military assets from Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities as it winds down a military build-up that began as tensions with Iran flared up last year, according to the Wall Street Journal newspaper.

The reductions are said to be based on assessments by some officials that Tehran no longer poses an immediate threat to US strategic interests.

To discuss this Al Jazeera spoke earlier with Samuel Ramani via Skype from Toronto.

He is a Middle East analyst and contributor to The Washington Post newspaper and Foreign Policy magazine.

He says the withdrawal has more to do with Saudi Arabia’s oil price war with Russia.

