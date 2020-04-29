US tops one million coronavirus cases: What went wrong? | DW News

More than one million US Americans have now contracted the coronavirus. That’s according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. More than 58,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Proof of how quickly the virus has spread: On April 10, the number of cases in the US stood at 500 thousand. It took just 18 days for that figure to double. All the while US President Trump facing questions and criticism for what he did and didn’t do to stop the virus.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #DonaldTrump