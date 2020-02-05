US Travel Ban: US and Nigeria hope to resolve visa row soon

In tonight’s edition : The US and Nigeria hope to resolve a visa travel ban row soon. As Kenya enters a second day of mourning for former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, some of those who suffered from his repressive rule mourn a reckoning that never came. And Finally Roger Federer arrives in Cape Town ahead of a much anticipated charity match against Rafael Nadal on Friday.

