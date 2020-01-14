US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator

The United States Treasury Department on Monday said China should no longer be designated a currency manipulator in a long-delayed semi-annual currency report, reversing its August finding, which had roiled financial markets.

The widely expected decision came as a high-level Chinese delegation arrived in Washington before Wednesday’s signing of a Phase I trade agreement. The goal of the deal is to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies after more than 18 months of tit-for-tat tariffs that have weighed on global growth.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #US