US tries to lure German firm working on virus vaccine: Report

Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.

German government sources told Reuters News Agency on Sunday that the US administration was looking into how it could gain access to a potential vaccine being developed by a German firm, CureVac.

Earlier, the Welt am Sonntag German newspaper reported that President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure CureVac to the US, and the German government was making counteroffers to tempt it to stay.

Responding to the report, a US official said: “This story is wildly overplayed. The US government has spoken with many [more than 25] companies that claim they can help with a vaccine. Most of these companies already received seed funding from US investors.”

Ulrich Brueckner, a political analyst in Germany, talks to Al Jazeera.

