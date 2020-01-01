US troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters at Baghdad embassy | DW News | DW News

US troops have fired tear gas at pro-Iran protesters gathered outside the American embassy in Baghdad. This comes a day after dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen broke into the compound to protest US air strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed more than two dozen Hezbollah fighters. US President Donald Trump is accusing Iran of orchestrating Tuesday’s attack and said he will deploy more soldiers in Iraq in response.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle