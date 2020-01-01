-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
US troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters at Baghdad embassy | DW News | DW News
US troops have fired tear gas at pro-Iran protesters gathered outside the American embassy in Baghdad. This comes a day after dozens of Iraqi Shiite militiamen broke into the compound to protest US air strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed more than two dozen Hezbollah fighters. US President Donald Trump is accusing Iran of orchestrating Tuesday’s attack and said he will deploy more soldiers in Iraq in response.
