US troops injured in Iran missile attack on Iraqi bases

The US military says that 11 soldiers were injured in missile attacks in Iraq earlier this month – contradicting earlier claims that no one had been hurt.

The service members are being treated for concussion after the attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo joins us live from Washington, DC for the latest updates.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#IranUStensions #Iran #Iraq