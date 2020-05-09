US unemployment rate hits 14.7 percent, highest since Great Depression

United States unemployment surged to 14.7 percent in April, the highest rate in almost 90 years.

More than 20 million jobs were lost during the month as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.

