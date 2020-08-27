-
Nobel laureate refuses to answer Belarus investigators - 9 hours ago
-
Covid-19: PM Castex urges French to test and maintain social distancing - 9 hours ago
-
Croatia virus surge: Infections increase as tourists arrive - 9 hours ago
-
LIVE: EU foreign ministers arrive at Gymnich meeting in Berlin: Day 1 - 9 hours ago
-
Devaluation of Sudanese pound leads to price increases - 9 hours ago
-
Pence claims US victory over coronavirus, condemns racial unrest - 9 hours ago
-
USA: BLM protesters continue to decry police brutality and racism in Kenosha - 9 hours ago
-
Why are some Republican leaders urging voters to vote Democrat? | The Bottom Line - 10 hours ago
-
Mass arrests in Belarus as authorities question Nobel Laureate - 10 hours ago
-
Kenosha protests: National Guard troops deployed to Wisconsin - 10 hours ago
US Vice President Pence stresses law-and-order message in convention speech
US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning Democratic rival Joe Biden was a stalking horse for the radical left.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en