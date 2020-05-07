US: Video shows Black man Ahmaud Arbery gunned down while jogging

Racial tensions are rising in the US State of Georgia after a young African American man was shot dead while jogging.

A video has emerged showing Ahmaud Arbery, 25, jogging when he was confronted by two white men, former police detective Gregory McMichael, and his son, Travis.

The former policeman then shot Arbery, claiming he thought he was a burglar.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Georgia # AhmaudArbery