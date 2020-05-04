US virus outbreak: Trump promises vaccine by the end of 2020

President Donald Trump says the United States is working very hard to come up with a vaccine for the coronavirus by the end of the year.

He also reiterated claims that China was responsible for the severity of the outbreak and said businesses in the US needed to get going once again, despite its increasing death toll of more than 67,000 from the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

