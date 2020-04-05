USA: 1,000 military personnel to be deployed to NYC as Trump foresees “a lot of death”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump told Americans they should await ‘a lot of death’ in the upcoming week as the country grapples with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The remarks came in a US task force daily briefing in Washington DC on Saturday.

“This will be probably the toughest week, between this week and next week, and there will be a lot of death,” announced Trump as he opened his briefing statements.

US President also announced measures to deploy as many as 1,000 military personnel to combat the pandemic in New York City.

“They are going into war. They are going into a battle that they have never really trained for,” Trump said.

More than 300,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the US. As many as 8,000 have died from the respiratory infection in the country.

Video ID: 20200405-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200405-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly