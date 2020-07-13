-
USA: 21 injured after explosion and fire aboard US Navy ship in San Diego
Mandatory Credit: SDFD
Seventeen sailors and four civilians were injured after an explosion and fire broke out aboard a US Navy ship at a base in San Diego, on Sunday.
Smoke was seen billowing from the ship, as emergency vehicles were parked nearby.
The injured crew and civilians are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
About 160 sailors were aboard the ship at the time of the explosion, and all crew members have reportedly been accounted for.
The cause of the fire and explosion are yet unknown.
