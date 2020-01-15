USA: 50 injured after jet drops fuel on LA schools

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least 50 people were injured after a passenger plane dumped jet fuel over three schools while making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

At least 20 children and 11 adults were treated for minor injuries after being exposed to the jet fuel at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A reported 12 students were affected at 93rd Street Elementary. No one was transported to hospitals, according to reports.

Footage shows the jet flying above a building.

Delta Flight 89 – a Boeing 777 – was en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai when it reportedly experienced an engine issue and had to return to LAX.

