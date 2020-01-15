-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: 50 injured after jet drops fuel on LA schools
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Sujey and Ivan Hernandez
At least 50 people were injured after a passenger plane dumped jet fuel over three schools while making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.
At least 20 children and 11 adults were treated for minor injuries after being exposed to the jet fuel at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A reported 12 students were affected at 93rd Street Elementary. No one was transported to hospitals, according to reports.
Footage shows the jet flying above a building.
Delta Flight 89 – a Boeing 777 – was en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai when it reportedly experienced an engine issue and had to return to LAX.
Video ID: 20200115 001
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly