USA: Abbas is ‘only partner’ for peace says fmr Israeli PM Olmert

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was the “only partner that we can deal with,” at a joint press conference with the Arab leader in New York City on Tuesday.

During the press conference Abbas restated his opposition to the so-called ‘Deal to the Century’ proposed by US President Donald Trump, while signalling his willingness to return to the negotiating table with the Israelis on the basis of the 2007 Annapolis Conference plans.

The former Israeli prime minister quipped that he did not come to the US “to criticise the Prime Minister of Israel. I take every opportunity I have to do it in Israel but certainly not here in the United States.”

Olmert served as Israeli Prime Minister from 2006 to 2009 and came close to signing a peace deal with Abbas on the basis of the two-state solution in 2008, only for negotiations to collapse after Olmert resigned due to corruption charges.

Trump unveiled his plan for the Israel-Palestine conflict during a joint press statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who succeeded Olmert in 2009, at the White House on January 28. Abbas already rejected the plan, describing it as being one-sided in favour of Israel.

