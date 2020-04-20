USA: Activists stage “body bag” protest over Trump COVID-19 response in San Fran

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Activists staged a protest with fake body bags to condemn US President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in San Fransciso on Sunday.

Protesters from the group Bay Resistance, placed the bags, complete with fake coronavirus death certificates bearing a copy of Trump’s signature outside the San Francisco Federal Building.

“We’re here because we’re facing a grave catastrophe that many people are already dying and many more will die because of the catastrophic approach of this regime to the virus,” said protester Barry Thornton.

As of Sunday there are over 755,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the US, with over 40,000 people dying with the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200420-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly