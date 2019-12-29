USA: ADL official urges Jewish community to be on alert following knife attack

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Evan Bernstein, the Anti-Defamation League’s regional director for New York and New Jersey, asked leaders of the Jewish community to do “independent security assessments,” in order to better protect themselves, in the aftermath of the knife attack that took place at a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration in the New York suburb of Monsey on Saturday night.

“I think it’s critical that synagogues right now and community leaders understand security, look at their houses of worship in their communities and do as many security assessments as possible, independent security assessments, to do everything they can to protect their populations,” said Bernstein.

“Law enforcement can only do so much, it’s impossible to go after a lone wolf,” he added.

Bernstein deplored anti-Semite acts against “openly Orthodox communities,” and said that “there’s an immense amount of fear right now.”

“There needs to be a plan of action, a well-funded plan and a plan that’s implemented quickly in conjunction with community leadership to try and get in front of this and find out why these acts of hate are happening towards openly Orthodox populations in our region,” he stated.

Following the mass stabbing, five were taken to hospital of which two are believed to be in a critical condition.

The attacker fled the scene wearing a headscarf, but was later taken into custody.

The stabbing took place just before 10pm local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday) at a rabbi’s home being used as a synagogue.

