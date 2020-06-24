USA: Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting four women

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Adult film star Ronald Jeremy Hyatt was charged with sexually assaulting four women, Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Los Angeles, Tuesday.

The 67-year-old porn star was charged with three counts of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

If convicted as charged, Jeremy might face life in prison.

