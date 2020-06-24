-
Southern Mexico hit by powerful earthquake | DW News - 17 hours ago
-
Malawi votes in presidential re-run - 17 hours ago
-
Coronavirus live: UK health leaders warn of ‘real risk’ of second wave - 18 hours ago
-
France: XR activists rally in front of Interior Ministry in Paris - 18 hours ago
-
Russia: Military equipment arrives in central Moscow ahead of V-Day parade - 18 hours ago
-
USA: Trump vows to stop “left-wing mob” from toppling statues with 10-year prison sentences - 18 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for Libya ceasefire, peace talks - 19 hours ago
-
Fauci warns US on coronavirus as cases surge - 19 hours ago
-
UK must prepare for second virus wave, health leaders – Covid-19 Top stories this morning – BBC - 20 hours ago
-
USA: Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting four women - 21 hours ago
USA: Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting four women
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Adult film star Ronald Jeremy Hyatt was charged with sexually assaulting four women, Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, Los Angeles, Tuesday.
The 67-year-old porn star was charged with three counts of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.
If convicted as charged, Jeremy might face life in prison.
Video ID: 20200624-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200624-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly