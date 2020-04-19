USA: Annapolis streets jammed with cars as protesters demand end to Maryland COVID-19 lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters in cars caused a traffic standstill in downtown Annapolis, on Saturday, as they urged Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to drop coronavirus restrictions and allow businesses to reopen.

Footage shows the protesters causing a standstill in the middle of the city, while the roads leading up to the Maryland State House were sealed off by police roadblocks.

The protest follows repeated online protests and grievances on a Facebook group called “Reopen Maryland” which reportedly has had over 15,000 people join in in less than a week.

Mark Maybury, a protester, said, “It’s time to reopen things. We can’t live our lives in fear, you know. Yes, it’s a virus, it’s something to be concerned about, it’s something to take precautions for, but we cannot shut down our country for something that happens quite often really.”

“The numbers are false. You have you know a one percent chance of dying. You have a larger percentage of dying of something else, but that’s life. We can’t continue to live in fear,” he added.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the US currently has a 5.3 percent mortality rate among confirmed cases.

Lesli Ingelman, another protester, said, “We are committing suicide in order to prevent ourselves from getting sick. The new Stanford study that came out was the only random sampling done in the United States with the new anti-body test. That was two days ago that the study came out. The mortality rate is very close to the flu rate. The problem is that this was very infectious and more people had it than we realised.”

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the recent coronavirus data supported a gradual easing of restrictions across the country, although health experts have warned that a second wave of cases may arise if people return to work without widespread testing and infection tracing already in place.

The US has reported over 736,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, while at least 38,000 people have died with the virus, reports suggest.

