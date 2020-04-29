USA: Anti-lockdown protesters gather at Trenton war memorial

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An estimated 200 protesters gathered at the Trenton War Memorial in New Jersey on Tuesday, to protest confinement measures aimed at curbing the COVID-19 outbreak.

Outside the war memorial, demonstrators accused Governor Murphy of violating their civil liberties and compared his actions to that of a fascist regime.

“We have Hitler in town called Murphy. So please, either you open the country and let us work or fix the employment,” said one protester at the scene adding that Murphy has been violating the constitution and his political oath by enacting confinement measures.

Protesters also took the opportunity to praise President Trump’s efforts during the Coronavirus crisis.

“He wasn’t a politician, he ran for us, he stands up for us and he always will,” one protester said.

Having passed one million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 58,000 deaths, the United States is the worst hit country in the world by the pandemic, with more cases of the virus than the next five countries combined.

