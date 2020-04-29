-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Anti-lockdown protesters gather at Trenton war memorial
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
An estimated 200 protesters gathered at the Trenton War Memorial in New Jersey on Tuesday, to protest confinement measures aimed at curbing the COVID-19 outbreak.
Outside the war memorial, demonstrators accused Governor Murphy of violating their civil liberties and compared his actions to that of a fascist regime.
“We have Hitler in town called Murphy. So please, either you open the country and let us work or fix the employment,” said one protester at the scene adding that Murphy has been violating the constitution and his political oath by enacting confinement measures.
Protesters also took the opportunity to praise President Trump’s efforts during the Coronavirus crisis.
“He wasn’t a politician, he ran for us, he stands up for us and he always will,” one protester said.
Having passed one million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 58,000 deaths, the United States is the worst hit country in the world by the pandemic, with more cases of the virus than the next five countries combined.
Video ID: 20200428-054
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200428-054
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly