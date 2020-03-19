USA: Anti-malaria drug to be made “immediately” available to coronavirus patients – Trump

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump said an anti-malaria drug would be made almost immediately available to treat the novel coronavirus, during a press conference in Washington DC on Thursday.

Trump praised possible benefits of Hydroxychloroquine in the fight against COVID-19. “It is known as a malaria drug and it’s been around for a long time, and it’s very powerful,” said Trump.

The US President also took the opportunity to joke about social distancing and journalists, saying “I think with social distancing that the media has been much nicer. I don’t know what it is, I think all these empty, these in-between chairs.”

The US reported 10,755 cases of coronavirus and 154 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

