-
LIVE: Best Russian aerobatics teams take to the skies over Kubinka - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: EU foreign ministers arrive for 2nd day of Gymnich meeting - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: “He believed in the power of the people” – Loved ones honour Kenosha shooting victim - 2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Laura causes widespread destruction in Louisiana and Texas | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Putin: Russian forces ready to enter Belarus to end protests - 2 hours ago
-
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Beirut rejects attempt to reform mission - 2 hours ago
-
Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe resigns because of ill-health - 2 hours ago
-
Abe’s successor will have to manage ‘intractable’ issues - 2 hours ago
-
Is India’s government putting students’ lives at risk? | Inside Story - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Merkel holds annual summer news conference in Berlin - 2 hours ago
USA: Arkansas gets hit by Hurricane Laura, flash flood warnings issued
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: Aura Clouds
Flash flood warnings were issued after Arkansas was partly affected by Hurricane Laura, as footage from Harrison shows, Thursday.
Hurricane Laura is the most powerful hurricane to strike the United States this year and has killed four people so far after making landfall overnight blowing winds over 150mph (241 km/h).
Video ID: 20200828-009
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200828-009
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly