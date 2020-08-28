USA: Arkansas gets hit by Hurricane Laura, flash flood warnings issued

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Flash flood warnings were issued after Arkansas was partly affected by Hurricane Laura, as footage from Harrison shows, Thursday.

Hurricane Laura is the most powerful hurricane to strike the United States this year and has killed four people so far after making landfall overnight blowing winds over 150mph (241 km/h).

