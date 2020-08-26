-
USA: Armed person filmed near site of Kenosha shooting
A man was filmed carrying a firearm near the site of a shooting which killed two people and injured one person in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.
Police said at least one gunman opened fire on protesters during the third night of demonstrations in the city.
Kenosha has become the latest hotspot of protests against racism and police brutality after a 29-year-old black man identified as Jacob Blake was shot several times by officers on Sunday.
Blake is reported to be paralysed, with doctors unsure if he will recover the use of his legs.
Video ID: 20200826-023
