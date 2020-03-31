USA: Army hospital ship docks to support New York City amid coronavirus outbreak *TIMELAPSE*

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hospital ship USNS Comfort was seen docking in New York City on Monday to support the area in its fight against the current coronavirus outbreak.

The army hospital vessel will be used as a referral hospital for non-infected patients who are currently being treated across the city’s hospitals, allowing them to focus on fighting the virus.

Footage shows USNS Comfort making its way to New York City’s harbour. The vessel is deemed one of the biggest hospital ships worldwide with around 1,000 beds on-board.

According to the latest figures published by the Johns Hopkins University, the US is currently the worst-hit country internationally with over 164,600 reported cases and 3,170 death.

There are nearly 38,100 cases in New York City alone, with 914 deaths.

