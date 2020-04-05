USA: Army personnel deployed in New York City amid coronavirus crisis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Military personnel were deployed in New York City on Sunday to help the city manage the pandemic.

Footage shows a military checkpoint at the Pier 90 entrance, where the US navy hospital ship Comfort is docked.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that 1,000 military personnel would be deployed to New York City, including doctors, nurses, respiratory specialists and other medical and staffing personnel.

The state of New York currently has over 122,00 confirmed cases of infected with 4,159 deaths, making it the most coronavirus affected state in the US.

Video ID: 20200405-036

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200405-036

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly