USA: At least 15 injured after explosion hits aircraft factory in Wichita

Mandatory Credit: @HaberleinShane

At least 15 people were injured after an explosion took place at the Beechcraft aviation manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas state on Friday.

According to media reports, the incident took place around 08:00 local time (14:00 GMT), when a 7.6 centimetres (3 inch) line transporting liquid nitrogen broke.

Smoke billowing from the severely damaged factory belonging to Textron Aviation can be seen on footage.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated and no fatalities have been reported so far.

