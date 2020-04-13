-
USA: At least 6 dead as Easter tornadoes rip through southern states
Mandatory Credit: Alfonzo Galvan
At least six people were killed on Sunday as severe weather and strong tornadoes moved across Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and other southern states, destroying hundreds of buildings and businesses.
Footage filmed on Sunday shows the aftermath of tornados and windstorms that raced through the city of Monroe in northern Louisiana. Destroyed houses, scattered debris in streets and yards, as well as an overturned lorry could be seen in the video.
Mississippi governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency by Sunday evening after six fatalities were reported in the state.
Video ID: 20200413-006
