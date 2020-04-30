-
USA: At least 70 deaths reported at Massachusetts veterans’ home after testing positive for COVID-19
Health Officials announced on Wednesday that 82 people died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts, with 70 of them having tested positive for coronavirus.
Footage shows the veteran residence, where a medical tent can be seen erected just outside the facility.
Health authorities are currently investigating the reasons behind the large number of fatalities in the veterans’ facility and the home’s superintendent has been placed on administrative leave.
After passing the one million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 60,000 deaths, the United States is the worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic, with more cases of the virus than the next five countries combined.
