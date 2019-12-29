-
USA: At least five wounded during Hanukkah party knife attack in New York
Mandatory Credit: MikesOffice
Several people were wounded by a yet unidentified attacker during a Hanukkah party hosted at an ultra-Orthodox rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York on Saturday.
According to police at least five Hasidic Jews were taken to hospital with knife wounds after an unnamed person entered the house wielding a machete. On of the victims was reportedly stabbed at least six times.
Footage shows police at the scene after the attack. Anti-Semitic attacks have been on the rise in recent months in the New York area, with the last deadly attack being the kosher market shooting where four people were killed in Jersey City on December 10.
