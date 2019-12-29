USA: At least two killed after gunman opens fire in Texas church

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Tera Hardee

At least two people have died and another was injured after a gunman opened fire in a church in White Settlement, near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

Footage shows the police presence at the scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

According to initial reports, the shooter is believed to be one of the dead.

Mandatory credit: Tera Hardee

Video ID: 20191229-031

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191229-031

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly