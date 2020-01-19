-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
USA: At least two policemen killed in Honolulu shooting
Mandatory Credit: Tracy Stone
At least two police officers were killed in a shooting in Honolulu on Sunday.
Footage shows heavy smoke billowing from houses, at least one of which was reportedly set ablaze by the shooter in the Diamond Head area.
According to reports a man who was about to be evicted reportedly stabbed his landlord with police officers sent to the scene being met with fire. The suspect is reported to be dead.
Mandatory Credit: Tracy Stone
Video ID: 20200119-071
