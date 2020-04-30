-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Authorities move dozens of bodies found in trucks outside NYC funeral home
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of bodies previously discovered in up to four unrefrigerated trucks outside a New York City funeral home were relocated by the authorities in the late hours of Wednesday.
Footage shows police officers cordoning off the area around the funeral home with forensic personnel organising the transportation of the bodies.
Earlier on Wednesday, city officials discovered the vehicles containing dozens of bodies parked outside the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, after complaints from neighbours about foul smells reportedly coming from fluids leaking from the trucks.
Since the early stages of the crisis, Brooklyn has been among the hardest-hit New York City’s boroughs as overwhelmed funeral homes struggle to cope with the number of deaths amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the US has registered 1,039,909 coronavirus cases with more than 60,966 people dying with the virus.
Video ID: 20200430-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200430-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly