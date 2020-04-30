USA: Authorities move dozens of bodies found in trucks outside NYC funeral home

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of bodies previously discovered in up to four unrefrigerated trucks outside a New York City funeral home were relocated by the authorities in the late hours of Wednesday.

Footage shows police officers cordoning off the area around the funeral home with forensic personnel organising the transportation of the bodies.

Earlier on Wednesday, city officials discovered the vehicles containing dozens of bodies parked outside the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, after complaints from neighbours about foul smells reportedly coming from fluids leaking from the trucks.

Since the early stages of the crisis, Brooklyn has been among the hardest-hit New York City’s boroughs as overwhelmed funeral homes struggle to cope with the number of deaths amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the US has registered 1,039,909 coronavirus cases with more than 60,966 people dying with the virus.

