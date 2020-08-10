-
USA: “Back the Blue” pro-police rally met with counter-protest ahead of defund vote
A pro-police “Back the Blue” rally was met with a counter-protest in front of Seattle’s City Hall on Sunday ahead of Monday’s City Council’s vote on defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
“We are here because we support the Seattle Police department, all the effort that they give and all the work that they do to keep our community safe,” said a pro-police rally-goer.
Calls for defunding police departments have intensified following the killing of George Floyd in May.
