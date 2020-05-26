USA: Beaches fill up in New Jersey on Memorial Day weekend

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents in the US state of New Jersey flocked to beaches which were allowed to open for the Memorial Day weekend after coronavirus closures.

People in Asbury Park, as filmed on Monday, returned to find new social-distancing measures in force at the beach. .

“The morning crowd is much more respectful and you see a lot more masks and people waiting on the marked lines that we have taped town. But the day crowd comes in and then you see a lot less masks and people are kind of invading our personal space and stuff like that. It’s a little scary but I guess everyone’s trying to reopen,” said Jared Coleson, a food worker at Asbury Park Beach.

Beachgoers were allowed to swim and sunbathe while respecting social-distancing rules, but no concerts or fireworks took place for Memorial Day celebrations this year.

Video ID: 20200526-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200526-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly