USA: Biden slumps to fifth place in New Hampshire Democratic primary
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that he would continue his campaign as he spoke to supporters in Nashua, New Hampshire via video link on Tuesday, after slumping to fifth place in the state’s primary election, with 70 percents of precincts reporting.
Referring to his campaign as a “battle for the soul of the nation,” the former vice-president said that he would be “moving on to Nevada and South Carolina and beyond.”
Biden’s sister, Valerie, spoke in person at the event, saying that they were at “the very beginning to a long marathon to the nomination.”
“We are ready to go the distance and while, while the results don’t seem to be what we hoped we are going to take our campaign to every corner of the country,” she added.
The New Hampshire primary follows vote counting difficulties at last week’s Iowa caucuses, which saw US Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg emerge in the lead.
